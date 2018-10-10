Kylie Jenner ‘Actively Trying’ For Baby #2 With Travis Scott 8 Months After Giving Birth

Could it be? We’re afraid to get our hopes up, but Kylie and Travis are trying to get pregnant again, according to a report. The new mom did recently admit she wants seven kids!

It’s only been eight months since Kylie Jenner, 21, welcomed Stormi Webster to the world — and after she kept her pregnancy hush-hush the whole way through, we’re still getting used to the fact that she’s a mom! But it sounds like the makeup mogul and her boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, already have plans to give their daughter a little brother or sister, according to Us Weekly. “They’re actively trying for another,” a source told the outlet. And after watching the couple love on their little one through sweet social media pics, we’ve got our fingers crossed that this exciting news is the real deal. When it comes to the cute KarJenner kids, the more the merrier!

While neither Kylie or Travis has confirmed that they’re trying for their second baby just yet, we do know that Stormi’s mom has already been thinking of baby names. “I haven’t found anything that I ‘love’ love,” she said in an Oct. 7 Instagram video. “But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name.” And just two days later during a YouTube collab with James Charles, she admitted that she only wanted Stormi to have sisters — six of them! “I want like seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider a boy,” she said.

Wow! But even with all of that shocking info to digest, we still have a question for Kylie! Will she let us follow along on her pregnancy journey the next time around, or will she keep her baby news on the DL all over again?

She didn’t release any pregnancy pics until after Stormi was born, and we don’t think we can stand being in the dark again! But only time will tell…

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Kylie Jenner’s rep for comment.