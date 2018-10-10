Kylie Jenner Gets New Plump Lip Injections Just 3 Months After Having Them Removed

It’s about time these two were back together. Lip fillers and Kylie Jenner are just meant to be! The Kylie Cosmetics CEO confirmed she went under the needle again and showed off her fresh pout on Oct. 9.

Following the age-old adage, Kylie Jenner, 21, set her lip fillers “free” in July. But Kylie and injected lips are truly meant to be, because the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is back rocking a plump pout for her Instagram Story on Oct. 9! “Thanks @pawnta for coming through late last night with a lip touch up,” Kylie, clad in a bathrobe, wrote over the picture, tagging Pawnta Cosmetic Dermatology RN. Although we loved natural Kylie, we’re all here for her OG glamour!

Kylie revealed she “got rid of all” her lip filler in the comments section of an Instagram post on July 3. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO had been undergoing routine lip injections for around four years by then, initially accrediting her bigger lips to a generous application of lip liner before admitting the truth in a 2015 episode of KUWTK. It was a change of scenery to see Kylie flaunt au naturale looks in the months after Stormi Webster’s birth on Feb. 1! Right before returning to her cosmetically-enhanced pout, Kylie posed “bare faced,” as vlogger James Charles captioned it, for a selfie with the first male CoverGirl on Oct. 5.

It looks like Kylie’s done surprising us, for now. The new mother is returning back to her old tricks, which have recently included a parade of sexy bikini selfies, a wardrobe appropriate for an almost-billionaire (AKA, Gucci and PVC), and, now, injected lips! As Kylie stated in her most seductive shot yet since becoming a parent, “Stormis mom has got it goin onnnnnn.” The play on words of the Fountains of Wayne song is correct — Kylie’s a hot mom!

Just like Kylie’s not slowing her roll with the fierce looks, she’s also not holding back on family plans! The same day Kylie debuted her new lips, we also discovered shocking news in regards to how many more children she’s planning on having. “I do want to have more but when is the question,” Ky admitted during a YouTube beauty tutorial with makeup artist James Charles, published on Oct. 9. “I want like seven girls and then maybe I’ll consider a boy.”