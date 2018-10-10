Kim Kardashian Vs Priyanka Chopra: Who Was Sexier In A Backless Gown At Tiffany’s Event?

Priyanka and Kim both looked glam AF last night! While one went for a silver gown and the other rocked white, they both showed lots of skin. So who did backless better?

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Kim Kardashian, 37, looked so stunning on the Oct. 9 Tiffany Blue Book Collection red carpet that not even their diamond jewelry could distract us from their dresses! Both took a risk in revealing, backless gowns that dipped way low. Priyanka sported a silver spaghetti strap dress that shone as brightly as her choker, earrings and body glitter. And with a slit up one side, she showed off a lot of leg — and her clear high heels! Nick Jonas‘ fiancee could NOT have looked more glamorous, thanks to a smoky eye and her center-parted hair pulled back and away from her face. If she was trying to get us excited to see her in a wedding dress, she did an incredible job!

Kim, on the other hand, showed up in a backless white dress — and looked just as amazing. With a deep scoop neckline and gaping side cutouts, she flaunted her stunning hourglass figure for the cameras. The reality star kept her makeup pretty understated, letting all of that skin speak for itself, and kept her long black locks draped all the way down her back. Her tresses were like an accessory in themselves, as if she didn’t already have a stylish choker around her neck and a few sparkling rings. She really knows how to command a red carpet — and the Internet can’t get over her braless, backless look!

Priyanka and Kim may have looked like they coordinated similar outfits, but the stunners didn’t pose for a pic together. No worries, though! We’ve got shots of their revealing gowns below.

They both looked bomb — how could we possibly choose between them? Backless or not, Kim’s outfit was simply sexy while Priyanka went with a more classic look that seemed inspired by the event. She definitely looked like she was honoring the Tiffany brand!

But these lovely ladies weren’t the only ones who showed up in style. Zoe Kravitz arrived in a black strapless top and brown maxi skirt, while Kris Jenner wore a lacy black coat. What a fun, fashionable night!