Kim Kardashian & Chloe Moretz Hit Up Same Restaurant 2 Years After Feud: Awkward Run-In?

Kim Kardashian and Chloe Grace Moretz risked a totally awkward run-in when they both arrived at The Polo Bar on Oct. 9 in New York City. The two celebs had some serious beef with each other back in 2016!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Chloe Grace Moretz, 21, were both in the same place at around the same time on Oct. 9. The stars showed up to The Polo Bar in New York City for a fun night out. Kim, fresh off her appearance at the Tiffany Blue Book Collection launch, stunned in a plunging white gown. Chloe rocked a vampy look, including a black silk dress and coat. While it’s unlikely they ran into each other, as The Polo Bar is a big place, it’s the first time in a while since these former feuding stars have been at the same vicinity.

Kim was at the restaurant with pal La La Anthony, while Chloe arrived with one of her brothers. Chloe’s been in New York supporting her friend Judith Milgrom on her Rockefeller Center store opening. “Congrats, you’re an inspiration,” Chloe wrote in a sweet message on Instagram. The 21-year-old actress is also gearing up for the released of her highly-anticipated new thriller, Suspiria.

Kim and Chloe have had some serious bad blood in the past. After Kim posted a NSFW photo on her Instagram page in 2016, Chloe tweeted: “I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies.” Kim fired back, “Let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is…your nylon cover is cute boo.” Chloe also later received a KKW perfume for being on Kim’s “haters list.” While we don’t know whether this feud is officially over, it’s definitely simmered in the past 2 years.