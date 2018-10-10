‘RHONJ’s Kim D Slams Teresa Giudice Amidst News Of Joe’s Deportation: She’ll Pretend To Be Upset

Don’t feel too bad for Teresa Giudice amidst the news of her husband Joe’s impending deportation from the US. ‘RHONJ’ alum Kim D tells us Teresa is anything but sad about it!

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Kim DePaola feels bad for Joe Giudice after hearing that he’ll be deported back to his native country of Italy, following his release from prison — a decision that was reportedly made by a judge on Oct. 10. But as far as Joe’s wife Teresa Giudice is concerned, Kim D has no sympathy for her former friend. “I don’t think [Teresa] really cares. I don’t think she cares,” Kim said during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife when we asked her about Joe’s impending deportation. “I feel terrible — that he’s being deported — for his children. He is a much better father than she is as a mother. She’s out day and night. He was not. He is a very good father and it’s a damn shame for these kids.”

When the topic of a potential divorce for Joe and Teresa came up in conversation, Kim was quick to shoot that down, as she theorized, “I do not think she will file for divorce because she has to play the role of the very upsetting, crying wife — she has to make money and film [RHONJ]. Teresa does anything to save face. She’ll stay married for a year or whatever until it dies down and then we’ll see. [Her daughters] are going to be devastated. They’ve been lied to. If you’re straight up and prepare your children for what happened, but Teresa’s a liar. She didn’t prepare them. It’s a shame.”

We actually can’t believe that Teresa would never visit Joe in Italy, after he gets deported, but Kim D was adamant about it. “[Teresa] didn’t visit [Joe] in jail, so why would she visit him in Italy? She hasn’t seen him in this new jail. She’s busy running around doing her thing. She could care less,” Kim explained.

Joe and Teresa, who got married in 1999, have four daughters: Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9. They were charged with 41 counts of fraud in 2013, and pleaded guilty to the charges in 2014. Fortunately for the kids, Joe and Teresa were allowed to serve their prison sentences separately, so someone could always be at home with their girls. Teresa was sentenced to 15 months, but only served 12 between Jan. and Dec. 2015. Meanwhile, Joe was sentenced to 41 months, and he began his sentence in March 2016. Deportation was always a possibility, but now it’s official. On a positive note, Joe can appeal his deportation by November 9.