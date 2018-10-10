Khloe Kardashian Praises Women Who ‘Refuse To Give Up’ — About Cheating Scandal?

Khloe Kardashian just shared a cryptic message to her Instagram Story about women who ‘refuse to give up.’ Is she talking about her relationship with Tristan Thompson post-cheating scandal?

Khloe Kardashian is being cryptic on Instagram again. The reality star, 34, shared two messages to her story on Oct. 9, which appear to allude to her relationship with Tristan Thompson. “God bless the woman who just wants to be better, do better, feel better; who refuse to give up despite the hell she experiences on earth,” the first image reads. The second post stressed the importance of being nice to others. “Be good to people. Even the s**tty ones. Let the a**holes be a**holes. You’ll sleep better,” it said.

This isn’t even close to the first time that Khloe kept her fans guessing with Instagram posts. She shared a different quote on Oct. 6 that read, “We don’t always choose what happens to us, but we can choose to see it as a positive, to believe it is for the best, and to use it to grow.”

It’s definitely possible that many of these messages are reflections on Khloe’s feelings regarding her relationship with the NBA star. Multiple reports over the past week have claimed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is still struggling with trust issues after Tristan was caught cheating on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, in April.

“Her feelings about Tristan cheating is something that she is still dealing with. She has good weeks when she is fine about it and weeks when she is upset about it,” a source told People, adding that she’s “postponed” her move back to Cleveland for her boyfriend’s basketball season. Another source reiterated this idea to E! News, saying that the Revenge Body host “doesn’t feel comfortable to leave her home and family in L.A. and head back to her life in Cleveland right now. She isn’t ready to go.”