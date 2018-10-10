Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Reunite & Pack On The PDA At Friend’s Bday After Her Japan Trip

Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram on Oct. 10 to share a sweet and stunning black and white photo of her and Justin Bieber getting cozy at a friend’s birthday party.

Hailey Baldwin, 21, proved that she was thrilled to reunite with Justin Bieber, 24, after returning from her trip to Japan when she took to Instagram on Oct. 10 to share an adorable photo of the two of them flaunting some sweet PDA. In the romantic black and white snapshot, Hailey and Justin are standing in front of balloons and Hailey is holding Justin’s face as he kisses her cheek and puts his arms around her. The blonde model captioned the photo with a simple heart and birthday cake emoji.

Their fun birthday outing comes immediately after Hailey returned to the states from Japan, where she worked on a Tommy Hilfiger show. She’s been working with the designer all season long and arrived in Tokyo on Oct. 7, so it was definitely a quick trip, but it seems she’s thrilled to be back in Justin’s arms once again! The two have been inseparable over the past few months so it’s no surprise that Hailey would make seeing him a priority upon her return.

Justin and Hailey are close for good reason. They reportedly got secretly married in New York City on Sept. 13 after getting engaged this past summer. They’re keeping things on the down low though until they have a wedding celebration and really make things official in front of close family and friends. Some reports say the celebration won’t take place until 2019 so they’ll have plenty of time to plan a truly magical day.

We’ll keep an eye out for any more updates about these two and their exciting marriage. They’ve been very open about their love and have often attended public places showcasing affection so there’s sure to be more sightings in the future!