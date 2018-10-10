Justin Bieber Deeply Committed To Doing The Hard Work Marriage Takes: He Has ‘No Second Thoughts’

Justin Bieber is ‘dedicated’ to his new wife, Hailey Baldwin, but he’s already learning that marriage ‘is a lot more work,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Find out why it’s taking him ‘some time getting used to it.’

You can’t put a timeline on love. Although some would consider Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s ceremony in a courthouse backroom as impromptu, the groom has no regrets, we’ve learned. It’s been nearly a month since the civil nuptials took place on Sept. 13, and the 24-year-old pop star still thinks he made the right choice in marrying Hailey. “Justin feels confident in his decision to marry Hailey, he is not having second thoughts, no way,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife.

Justin became engaged to Hailey roughly five months after he was seen canoodling with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 26, in February. Given the close proximity of events, Justin isn’t doubting his decision — it’s set in stone! “He would never even entertain the idea of a divorce or annulment, not now or ever. While he made his vows privately, he is taking them to heart and is dedicated to loving Hailey for the rest of his life.”

However, it hasn’t been a never-ending honeymoon since. “He is quickly learning that marriages take work…a lot more work than a regular girlfriend, boyfriend relationship,” our source reveals. “But Justin remains committed to making things work with Hailey for the long run despite the ups and downs they are already experiencing.” And fans have seen these ups and downs play out. From Justin and Hailey throwing reportedly $13,000 a night on an Italian hotel room following their secret legal wedding, to the infamous pictures that surfaced of the couple crying in August before tying the knot, it hasn’t been all butterflies! Justin is still getting a reality check post-wedding, we’ve learned.

“Justin really loves Hailey a lot, but now that he is fully committed to her, he is feeling the weight of his decision,” our source adds. “Justin is realizing that things are getting real between them as a married couple, which is OK with him…it is just taking him some time getting used to it all.” But another source who’s worked with the “No Brainer” singer’s team thinks Justin’s just confused! “I think he has an ongoing identity crisis,” a source confessed to Page Six on Oct. 6. Well, we’re happy if Justin’s happy!