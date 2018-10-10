Jessie James Decker Admits Her Husband Wants ‘More Kids’ — Trying For Baby #4?

Jessie and Eric welcomed their third little one to the world in April, but is it possible they’re ready for more? The mother of three gave us exclusive details on their family plans.

The more, the merrier, right? Not always! Even though Jessie James Decker, 30, and Eric Decker, 31, are super happy with their three kids, the singer isn’t looking to pop out another one anytime soon. “I am good where I am at,” she told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY, while promoting her new collection with JustFab. Jessie just gave birth to her youngest Forrest Bradley in April, and her other two kids, Vivianne Rose and Eric Jr., were born in 2014 and 2015. But when it comes to expanding from a family of five to something bigger, she and her husband aren’t quite on the same page! “He would have a different answer,” Jessie added. “He would have more kids. Maybe so!” Sounds like a fourth is up for discussion? We’ve got our fingers crossed!

But if we don’t spot Jessie rocking a red carpet baby bump anytime soon, that’s A-okay. She and her NFL-playing husband sound so happy together, and we respect any decisions they make about their sweet family. “He is an amazing father and an amazing husband,” Jessie gushed. “He really doesn’t do anything wrong! I am very lucky. He is a very patient person, very genuine, down to earth, great values. Just a good guy.” Aw! Does it get any cuter than that? It’s no wonder fans miss watching their reality show, which wrapped in Oct. 2017.

They may disagree on having baby number four so soon, but they’re both glad they stopped filming Eric & Jessie before the fourth season. “We probably won’t do another season of our reality show,” Jessie said. “I feel good about closing that chapter. But I feel we love working together, so there’s always the possibility of doing television together in some capacity.”

For now, we’re just happy to follow along with these two — along with their adorable trio of tykes — on Instagram!