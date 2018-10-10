How To Get Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy AMAs Updo In A Few Easy Steps — Expert Tips

J-Lo was seriously serving sex appeal at the 2018 AMAs, with a tousled updo that was totally fierce. Get tips from her hairstylist on how to copy the look below!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, looked gorgeous with a smokey eye at the 2018 American Music Awards on October 9 and a perfectly undone updo. Redken Brand Ambassador Chad Wood styled her hair into a “loose, twisted updo” and he’s revealing the exact steps so you can copy her hair look at the AMAs! Read the step by step below:

“Prep hair and protect it from heat by using a few spritzes of Redken Iron Shape 11 on your roots down to your ends to protect your hair from heat, and to add shine and memory to your style.

Follow up with a small pump of Redken Satinwear 04 on the ends of your hair to add a bit of polish and an added layer of protection.

Using the ghd AIR Hairdryer, blow dry your hair using a round brush to smooth the hair, adding a little lift at the root.”

“Follow up with the ghd Platinum+ Styler to clean up the hair around the face and on your ends.

Spray a few spritzes of Redken’s NEW Triple Dry 15 Dry Texture Finishing Spray at your roots and mid-shaft of your hair to give texture and a little bit of added hold.

Create stronger waves throughout your lengths by using the 1” ghd CURVE Classic Curl Iron.”

“Once cooled, pull all of your lengths into a high ponytail and tease your hair into its desired shape in the back, using hairpins as you go to hold the look into a messy knot.

Pull out some face-framing pieces for a bit of softness, and tousle with your fingertips.

Finish with a strong hairspray, like Redken Triple Take 32 Hairspray, to set everything in place.”