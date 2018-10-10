Channing Tatum & Jessie J: Is Ex Jenna Dewan Upset They’re Dating? Her Feelings Revealed

Six months after splitting from Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum is reportedly dating British singer Jessie J. We’ve got what the ‘World of Dance’ judge thinks about her ex’s hot new romance.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum broke their fans’ hearts in April by announcing they were splitting up after nearly a decade of marriage. Each of them would move on eventually and Channing, 38, is the first to step back into the dating game, as he’s reportedly romancing British singer-songwriter Jessie J, 30. Yeah, that’s definitely a combo no one saw coming, but it is one that Jenna, 37, is totally okay with. “Jenna is in a really good place right now, she’s very happy and has no interest in getting back together with Channing so the news that he’s dating Jessie J isn’t upsetting for her at all,” a source close to the departing World of Dance judge tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY

“Jenna and Channing are still very much a part of each other’s lives. So if he and Jessie get serious then Jessie will end up being in Jenna’s life too and Jenna will for sure be warm and welcoming. Jenna is truly one of the sweetest people ever, she doesn’t have a mean bone in her body so there won’t be any drama on her end,” our source adds. Jenna and Channing share a five-year-old daughter Everly and have been doing their best at co-parenting her since the split.

Us Weekly reports that Channing attended Jessie’s Oct. 6 concert in Seattle and is being quite the attentive boyfriend while she’s on the road. The publication reports that two days later he attended her The R.O.S.E. tour stop in Salt Lake City on Oct. 8. The mag claims they’ve been seeing each other for two months, although the world is just finding out about it now.

A Twitter user claimed to have seen the “Bang Bang” singer and the Magic Mike star on a date at a Seattle mini-golf course on Oct. 6 before her show. “Lol they were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like 👀,” the fan wrote, adding they were with “a bodyguard and a few other people.” Chan definitely has a type, as Jessie is a dead ringer for Jenna, with her shoulder length dark hair and similar facial features.

Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy. Tonight I had to watch one of my asshole ex professors make out with his fiancé, then my coworker cut his hand open and had to go to the hospital, and finally Jessie j and Channing Tatum came in to play a round. — Medium Mon (@maurerpower172) October 6, 2018

