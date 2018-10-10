Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Recommit Their Love For Each Other With ‘Amazing’ Gesture

Just ahead of their three year dating anniversary, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had a heart to heart where they recommitted to their romance. We’ve got details on the special gesture.

Where has the time gone? Blake Shelton, 42, and Gwen Stefani, 49, are coming up on their three year anniversary as a couple. With every day together they just grow stronger and recently had a heart to heart discussion about how happy they make each other. “Gwen and Blake have recommitted their love for each other which feels amazing for her. Shortly after her birthday, Gwen was feeling emotional and had a long talk with Blake about how happy he makes her and how much she loves him and how much her boys love him too. She made it clear to him that he makes her smile, laugh and really happy every day,” a source close to Gwen tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It was a sweet, nice conversation that brought tears to Gwen’s eyes and ended with both Blake and Gwen proclaiming their love and devotion to each other as well as making plans for their future together. They talked about the places they still want to go together, holiday plans and all the romantic things they enjoy doing together,” our insider continues.