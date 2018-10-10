Royal Engagement Rings: See Princess Eugenie’s, Meghan Markle’s & More Stunning Sparklers

Princess Eugenie has been sporting a gorgeous rock on her left hand and with her wedding almost here, we decided to take a look back through all of the stunning engagement rings worn by royals!

With royal engagements come royal engagement rings, and man are they SPARKLY. Princess Eugenie was the latest royal to be proposed to, and with her wedding set for Friday, Oct. 11, we’re taking the opportunity to look back through all of the stunning rocks that have adorned engaged royals’ hands over the past 70 years.

First up is, of course, Queen Elizabeth. The queen married Prince Philip on Nov. 20, 1947, and has been wearing her stunning diamond ring ever since their engagement a year prior. While it’s not easy to get a peek at it since her hands are typically covered with gloves, every once in a while she bares her hands and you can see the glistening rock. The three-carat engagement ring is a diamond surrounded by 10 smaller pave diamonds, and the queen wears it atop her gold wedding band.

Over three decades later, Queen Elizabeth’s son, Prince Charles proposed to Princess Diana with a ring consisting of 14 solitaire diamonds surrounding a 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire set in 18-karat white gold. As we all know, Diana tragically died in Aug. 1997, and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry selected mementos from their mother’s possessions. William took the engagement ring, and eventually gave it to his now-wife, Kate Middleton. William later said that giving Kate the ring was his “way of making sure my mother didn’t miss out on today and the excitement,” according to Marie Claire.

Harry also honored his mother with the engagement ring he gave to Meghan Markle last year. The main diamond is a stone from Botswana, which is a place that means a lot to the couple, and is surrounded by two diamonds that once belonged to Diana.

Like the Duchess of Sussex’s ring, Eugenie’s also pays homage to a royal mother. Her blush-colored padparadscha sapphire ring bears a striking resemblance to the ring her father, Prince Andrew, gave her mother, Sarah “Fergie” Ferguson, in 1986. Prince Andrew proposed to Fergie with a Burmese ruby ring surrounded by 10 diamonds, much like Eugenie’s.

Eugenie’s husband-to-be opened up about how he and his fiancée designed the ring together. “I found a ring in a jewelers and then proposed to Eugenie without it and came back and we designed the diamonds around this padparadscha sapphire,” James told the BBC. “And what’s amazing about it is that it changes color from every different angle that you look at it, which is what I think of Eugenie. That she changes color and is just so amazing.”