Bristol Palin’s Ex Dakota Meyer Slams Her In Furious Rant: I Found Out Our Baby Was Born ‘On Twitter’

Eek! Dakota Meyer took to Instagram on Oct. 10 to totally call out ex Bristol Palin for allegedly keeping him away from their daughter Sailor at the time of her birth.

Dakota Meyer, 30, wasn’t afraid to slam ex Bristol Palin, 27, on Instagram when he shockingly revealed that she allegedly kept him away from their first child, Sailor, now 2, at the time of her birth. The U.S. marine veteran ranted about the paternity battle in a caption for a sweet pic of him and Sailor, right in the midst of their divorce talk on the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG. “Yes, we got pregnant right after our engagement,” he wrote in the caption. “We planned a wedding with our families and friends and Bristol decided to leave me a week prior. I spoke with her family every month and made it clear I would be the father of my child. I reached out to her before Sailor was born and asked what the plan was to co-parent. She told me to go through the courts to establish paternity.”

“I wasn’t invited to the birth and found out my child was born on Twitter — can you imagine being a dad and not being allowed to be at your child’s birth?” he continued. “She denied my paternity until it could be proven, at which point Sailor was born. For Bristol to state that Sailor didn’t have a dad is laughable — what really happened is Bristol kept our daughter from having a father present at birth and until the courts ruled that I was her father. I can promise you this, Sailor and Atlee (Bristol and Dakota’s second-born daughter) always had a dad, and always will have a dad.”

It’s great to know Dakota is embracing his responsibilities as a father despite the rocky relationship he’s had with Bristol. They were engaged back in 2015 around the time they were expecting Sailor but called off their wedding just days before it was about to take place. They later reconciled and had a private wedding in June 2016. Dakota then filed for divorce in Feb. 2018 and Bristol took to Instagram in Aug. to announce that the divorce proceedings were finalized.

Bristol took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to defend herself after she received backlash from some followers claiming she gave up on her marriage to Dakota too easily. The mother of three insisted she tried to make it work but they’re better apart than together. She also praised Dakota as a great father to their two children.