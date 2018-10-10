Dakota Johnson ‘Rocked’ By Pregnancy Rumors: It Made Her Think About Future With Chris Martin

We weren’t the only ones with whiplash when Dakota and Chris’s baby rumors were suddenly squashed! A source close to the ‘Fifty Shades’ star exclusively tells us about the feelings this has stirred up in the actress.

Getting matching infinity tattoos is one thing, but when an Oct. 8 report claimed Dakota Johnson, 28, and Chris Martin, 41, were expecting their first child together after about a year of dating, fans were shook! And even though the rumors were false and their reported sex reveal party was actually a birthday bash for a friend, we weren’t the only ones affected by the fake baby news. “Dakota was rocked by the false reports of her pregnancy with Chris,” a source close to the actress told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her phone began ringing and pinging with friends and family calling, texting, congratulating her on the news, which all made her both emotional and upset.”

While this rumored little one would have been her first child, Chris already has two with his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, 46. Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, are growing up fast, and we can’t help but wonder if he’d be ready for round two! But as for Dakota? She’s reportedly got mixed feelings, but isn’t trying to get pregnant. “She would love to be a mom one day but is in no rush to start a family anytime soon,” the insider added. “Dakota has been changed by the false report because she had a brief taste of what it would be like announcing a pregnancy with Chris. Once the rumor was squashed, Dakota was left wondering about how amazing it would be if she really were having his baby. She really loves Chris and can’t help but fantasize.”

Who knows? Maybe these baby rumors will spark some conversations between the two! They’d be too cute with a little one.