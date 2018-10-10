Surprise! Channing Tatum is reportedly dating Jessie J, just six months after he announced he’s getting divorced from Jenna Dewan. Find out how long the new couple has supposedly been seeing one another!

Channing Tatum, 38, has reportedly moved on. After Jenna Dewan, 37, and Channing announced their decision to end their nine-year marriage in April, he’s found new love with Jessie J, 30, according to Us Weekly! They’ve been seeing one another for two months, the outlet’s source noted. But there’s been clues leading up to the big reveal! They were first spotted playing a round of mini golf in Seattle on Oct. 6, a Twitter user claimed. “Lol they were hella nice. Jessie came down and I was shook and then when I went to get them to play, Channing turned around and I was like 👀,” the fan wrote, who also noted that the new flames were with “a bodyguard and a few other people.”

Two days later, the Magic Mike actor was seen at Jenna’s The R.O.S.E. tour stop in Salt Lake City on Oct. 8! Although difficult to trace, one of Channing’s first encounters with the Bang Bang singer was when he accepted an award for Best Comedic Performance from her and Mark Wahlberg at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, Us Weekly continued to report. Jessie was last publicly linked to singer Luke James, whom she split from in 2015 after about a year of dating.

Channing and Jenna, who wed in 2009 and share their daughter Everly, 5, released a joint statement in early April following their decision to split. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the statement began. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

Who knew a mini golf job could be so crazy. Tonight I had to watch one of my asshole ex professors make out with his fiancé, then my coworker cut his hand open and had to go to the hospital, and finally Jessie j and Channing Tatum came in to play a round. — Medium Mon (@maurerpower172) October 6, 2018

Congratulations to the new couple! We wish them the best.