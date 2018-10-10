Cardi B Reveals Why She Made Nicki Minaj Drama So Public By Fighting At NYFW Party

More than a month after her scuffle with Nicki Minaj at an NYFW party, Cardi B is opening up about why she chose that VERY public venue to approach her nemesis.

“For a while now, she’s been taking a lot of shots at me,” Cardi B told W magazine, regarding her beef with Nicki Minaj. “I spoke to her twice before and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.” It all came to a head when Cardi supposedly found out that Nicki “liked” and “unliked” a tweet about her mothering skills. That little piece of information is what caused the “Bodak Yellow” singer to lash out against Nicki at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during NYFW in September, leading to a very public fight that involved a thrown shoe!

“I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter,” Cardi explained in the interview. “I love my daughter. I’m a good ass f***ing mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.” Well, she has a point, right?!

Nicki has also previously spoken out about the fight, which she said was “humiliating” because it was at such a high-profile event. She also flat-out denied EVER commenting on Cardi’s daughter. “I would never discuss anyone’s child,” Nicki explained on her Beats 1 radio show. “It’s so sad for someone to pin that on me because I’m the bad guy and they knew people would believe them.”

Meanwhile, Cardi and Nicki almost had a major run-in on Oct. 9 at the AMAs. Just hours before the show, it was reported by TMZ that Nicki would be showing up, and Cardi was already on the bill as a performer and nominee. Luckily, Nicki never showed, so the drama was avoided!