Cardi B Wore Drugstore Makeup At The AMAs — Copy Her Exact Look On A Budget
Cardi B is the master of mixing high and low, and she did just that at the AMAs, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gown and drugstore makeup! Get the details on her exact look below!
Cardi B, 25, was on cloud 9 at the American Music Awards. She won favorite Rap / Hip-Hop Artist and performed her song “I Like It” to perfection! She looked gorgeous on the carpet before the show, and her makeup artist is breaking down her look! Erika La’ Pearl told HollywoodLife.com: “When I first saw Cardi’s dress, I had actually planned on creating a neutral look, but then as we were doing her makeup today we decided to have a little more fun and add some color. We opted for dewy skin with pops of purples and pinks on her eyes and a subtle, cobalt blue lash.”
Here’s how to copy Cardi’s exact look with L’Oreal Paris makeup!
“1. Erika started the makeup look by creating the pink and purple eye. First, she used the pink tones from the L’Oreal Paris Paradise Enchanted Palette all over the eyelid. She then used the Colour Riche Pocket Palette in both Violet Amour and Avenue des Roses, creating dimension with the various purple and pink shades.
2. Next, Erika lined the bottom of Cardi’s eyes with Infallible Pro-Last Eyeliner in Purple.”
4. For Cardi’s face, Erika first prepped the skin with Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum.”
6. Next, Erika spot-concealed with the Infallible Pro-Glow Concealer.
7. For blush, Erika used a mixture of the various shades of Paradise Enchanted Blush. She first used the deeper shades and then layered on the lighter, peachier shades.
8. Erika then finished off the dewy skin look by highlighting with True Match Lumi Shimmerista Powder in both Moonlight and Sunlight. She applied the powder to Cardi’s cheekbones, the bridge of her nose and her collarbones.”
10. Next, on Cardi’s body and legs, Erika applied True Match Lumi Glotion in Medium all over for added glow.
11. Erika finished Cardi’s look by adding a red lip, using Colour Riche Matte Lipstick in Matte-ly In Love (#102) applied straight from the tube.”