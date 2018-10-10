Cardi B Wore Drugstore Makeup At The AMAs — Copy Her Exact Look On A Budget

Cardi B is the master of mixing high and low, and she did just that at the AMAs, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gown and drugstore makeup! Get the details on her exact look below!

Cardi B, 25, was on cloud 9 at the American Music Awards. She won favorite Rap / Hip-Hop Artist and performed her song “I Like It” to perfection! She looked gorgeous on the carpet before the show, and her makeup artist is breaking down her look! Erika La’ Pearl told HollywoodLife.com: “When I first saw Cardi’s dress, I had actually planned on creating a neutral look, but then as we were doing her makeup today we decided to have a little more fun and add some color. We opted for dewy skin with pops of purples and pinks on her eyes and a subtle, cobalt blue lash.”

Here’s how to copy Cardi’s exact look with L’Oreal Paris makeup!

“1. Erika started the makeup look by creating the pink and purple eye. First, she used the pink tones from the L’Oreal Paris Paradise Enchanted Palette all over the eyelid. She then used the Colour Riche Pocket Palette in both Violet Amour and Avenue des Roses, creating dimension with the various purple and pink shades.

2. Next, Erika lined the bottom of Cardi’s eyes with Infallible Pro-Last Eyeliner in Purple.”

“3. For lashes, Erika utilized a mixture of black and royal blue mascara to complement the purple-pink eyeshadow. For the top lashes, she used Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara in Blackest Black. On the bottom lashes, she used Voluminous Original Mascara in Cobalt Blue. She also swiped the top lashes with a coat of the cobalt blue on top of the black mascara as well.

4. For Cardi ’s face, Erika first prepped the skin with Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Serum.”

“5. Then, to create a super-dewy skin look she mixed True Match Lumi Glow Amour Drops in Golden Hour with Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation (#207 & #209) and applied all over.

6. Next, Erika spot-concealed with the Infallible Pro-Glow Concealer.

7. For blush, Erika used a mixture of the various shades of Paradise Enchanted Blush. She first used the deeper shades and then layered on the lighter, peachier shades.

8. Erika then finished off the dewy skin look by highlighting with True Match Lumi Shimmerista Powder in both Moonlight and Sunlight. She applied the powder to Cardi ’s cheekbones, the bridge of her nose and her collarbones.”