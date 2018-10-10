Cardi B Prepared For Another Dramatic Nicki Minaj Run-In At AMAs: She Was ‘Totally Bracing Herself’

Cardi B was ‘shocked’ Nicki Minaj was a no-show at the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! But that’s not all she feels about the absence — learn more.

Nicki Minaj, 35, wasn’t in the crowd to watch Cardi B, 25, accept her award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist at the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9. That caught the “Bodak Yellow” rapper off-guard, especially since Nicki was invited! “Cardi was totally bracing herself for a run in with Nicki Minaj at the AMAs, so her no-show was a shock and a relief,” a friend of Cardi’s EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “Cardi was able to have the whole night with only good vibes and no drama. It was her first award show back after her baby so there was extreme pressure on her already, the last thing she needed was Nicki drama.” Cardi got to keep her heels on this time!

“Nicki was supposed to be there and backed out so it sure seems like Cardi won,” our source adds. “Cardi is feeling on top of the world.” To Cardi, she really won two awards that night! The rappers’ last run-in was at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 7. Recall that Cardi’s 3-month-old baby, Kulture, is part of the reason her and Nicki continue to beef. “I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea,” Cardi posted after a day after their altercation at the New York Fashion Week party, explaining why she chucked her shoe. “But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f***in off!!”

This was again pointed out in Cardi’s latest interview on Oct. 9. She was upset Nicki allegedly “liked,” and eventually “unliked,” a tweet that attacked her parenting abilities. “I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter,” Cardi told W magazine. She had dropped out of Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic tour after giving birth to Kulture on July 10. “I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass fucking mom,” Cardi continued to tell the magazine. “So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block.”