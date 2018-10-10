Camila Cabello Shares A Romantic Kiss With Dylan Sprouse In ‘Consequences’ Video & Fans Are Flipping

We’re not crying, you’re crying! Camila Cabello’s video for her heartbreaking ballad ‘Consequences’ has arrived & it features a cameo from Dylan Sprouse. Watch it here!

Camila Cabello, 21, sure knows how to tug at our heartstrings. The pop singer released her video for “Consequences” on Oct. 10, and she plants a smooch on fellow star, Dylan Sprouse, 26, in the clip! The sweet kiss had fans of Camila going wild! “I was fu**ing screaming when you and dylan kissed,” one fan said on Twitter. “HOLY SH!T SHE KISSED DYLAN SPROUSE ALSO HOLY POOO WAT A QUEEN HER VOCALS SHE A VISUAL QUEEN,” another raved after watching.

The romantic music video show Camila and Dylan looking like the perfect couple throughout the visual, but as the seasons begin to change from autumn to winter, the pair run into troubled times. Still – there are plenty of sweet moments between Camila and her co-star. At one point, the two stars sit side by side and play the piano together, and at another part, Camila sweetly stokes Dylan’s cheek. If we didn’t know better, these two weren’t acting!

The release comes just one day after Camila stunned the crowd at the 46th annual American Music Awards with a rendition of the song. Dressed like a total princess in a black and pink ball gown, Camila delivered the emotional performance, which ended with thundering applause! Camila also won big at the ceremony, taking home several awards, including “New Artist of the Year.” Between cleaning up at the AMAs, and her brand new video release, it’s Camila’s time to shine!