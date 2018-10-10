Blake Lively Goes Makeup-Free & Proves She Looks Flawless Even In Un-Retouched Pics

Could Blake Lively be any more perfect? The stunning actress proved she doesn’t need makeup to be a flawless beauty in new pics during a visit to Disneyland Paris.

Blake Lively really has it all. A great acting career, a handsome, loving husband Ryan Reynolds, two adorable daughters and total natural beauty. The 31-year-old actress was in Paris, France and instead of hitting up some high-end fashion houses, she went to Euro Disneyland! Blake posed alongside Mickey Mouse going make-up free and she looked just as stunning as when she goes full glam for red carpet events. She didn’t even blow out her hair, as her golden locks were in messy waves as she hugged Disney’s iconic character.

There was no sign of her daughters James, 3, and Inez, 2, though she probably brought her little ones to the Happiest Place in Europe. Blake and Ryan are incredibly protective of their children and they are rarely photographed. The couple was so secretive about James’ birth that the date of her arrival on Dec. 16, 2015 wasn’t even confirmed until a year after she was born.

The California native was dressed for the French autumn chill in a black turtleneck sweater and pinstriped navy trousers. She sported sparkling pink mouse ears along with a rose-colored bow to show her Disney love. Blake had her arms around Mickey for the photo and he looked thrilled with the attention, putting one of his big mouse paws across her chest.

Blake is chilling in France while Ryan works on his new action movie 6 Underground. The couple has always made it a point to alternate shooting schedules so that one of them is always available to be a present parent to their girls. The gorgeous blonde’s upcoming action thriller The Rhythm Section alongside This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown and Jude Law is in post production and when Ryan is done shooting his movie, she’ll go to work on the drama The Husband’s Secret.