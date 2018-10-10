Blac Chyna Slams Claim She’s Only Famous Because Of The Kardashians: I Worked ‘Hard’

Blac Chyna hustled hard to get where she is, and she’s ready to shut down anyone who tells her differently. See how she set the record straight in a new interview!

She’s been linked to the Kardashian family, and former flame Tyga, but Blac Chyna, 30, is insisting that her fame is completely self-made. The exotic dancer turned pop culture sensation won’t stand for claims that say she’s only famous thanks to the Kardashian clan. In fact, she’s ready to defend herself! “I was already famous before [being affiliated with the Kardashians] she said when speaking to Daily Mail TV. “I already was [a celebrity], even back in D.C., I took over that, went to Miami and I was a celebrity down there. Came to LA, same thing. I kind of ran all three states and I’m actually kind of proud of that,” she added in the interview. Blac made it very clear that she secured her bag all on her own!

However, If there IS anyone Blac Chyna would credit for helping her climb, it’s A-list rapper Drake, 31. It was Drizzy who took Blac under his wing at her beginning of her career. “I actually had a booking and I think it was in Tennessee,” she said. “These guys introduced me to Drake, and Drake you know put me in a song and I started doing all the music videos and the magazines.” You may remember that Drake’s reference to Blac on his 2010 track, “Miss Me.” “Call up King of Diamonds and tell Chyna it’ll be worth the flight / I be at my table stackin’ dollars till the perfect height,” he rapped at the time.

Don’t think for a minute that now Blac is famous she’s coasting. She still has some BIG dreams to realize! The star also took the interview opportunity to reveal that she’s working on a music career, and has even set up a small studio in her house. She hopes to bring her career full circle, and hop on a track with Drake, the man who’s been on her team since day one! Could we see a chart-topping hit from Blac sometime in the future?

While it seems that Blac is trying to shed her Kardashian affiliation, that isn’t exactly 100% true. The star also shockingly revealed in the interview that she could be open to getting back with her ex, Rob Kardashian. “Yes, maybe, we’ll see. OK?,” the mom-of-two said of a possible reconciliation. Given their messy split, it was a surprising remark, to say the least!