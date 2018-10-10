Blac Chyna’s Ex Mechie Confesses He Sees Her Getting Back With Rob: She’s ‘Very Forgiving’

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Blac Chyna’s ex Mechie talked about her ability to forgive and admitted he thinks she and Rob Kardashian have another chance at love.

Blac Chyna‘s ex Mechie, thinks the reality star has such a forgiving mentality that he wouldn’t be surprised if she decided to reconcile with her ex Rob Kardashian! In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Mechie opened up about his opinions on Chyna and admitted he thinks it’s possible that she’d get back with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “You never know,” he said in the interview. “Time goes by and people change and things get stronger. Chyna, she’s a great person. She’s a Taurus so she’s very giving, very forgiving. I wouldn’t put it past me.”

Speculation about whether or not Chyna and Rob would get back together came after Chyna told DailyMailTV that it may happen. “Maybe, we’ll see,” she told the outlet. Since the former couple had a rocky past, it’s shocking to hear, but Mechie thinks there’s one important reason it’s possible, and that reason is Chyna and Rob’s one-year-old daughter Dream. “When a child is involved it’s best to always give them the best life possible so having the mother and father actively in their lives and under the same roof is best,” he continued.

In addition to expressing his feelings about Chyna and Rob’s future, Mechie, who dated Chyna during her bad breakup with Rob, talked about where things stand between them now. “We don’t communicate, but there is no bad blood between me and Chyna,” the former Vine star explained. “We didn’t end on bad terms or anything like that. We still have love for each other. I’m pretty sure if I ever needed anything I know that I could call her and she can always call me. There’s no bad blood. We’re still cool, things like that. She’s like my family. There’s nothing that could tear that situation apart.”