Bella Hadid Parties With Kendall Jenner & Kisses The Weeknd At Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Lovebirds! The Weeknd couldn’t contain his adoration for GF Bella Hadid as she turned 22. We’ve got pics of their romantic celebration at her star-studded birthday party.

What a difference a year makes. When Bella Hadid turned 21 in 2017, Drake threw her a birthday party while her ex The Weeknd was in a 10 month romance with Selena Gomez. All is right with the world again as the two found their way back to each other and are more in love than ever. The stunning model turned 22 on Oct. 9 and her man couldn’t shower enough adoration on her. In addition to a small but star-studded party, The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — gushed about his “Princess” and “Angel” in a series of Instagram pics of them kissing as he wished her a Happy Birthday.

The New York City bash was a mix of close friends and family that in addition to Abel included older sister Gigi Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid, her parents Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid, and besties Kendall Jenner, Jaden Smith, and Justine Skye. It seemed to be a total surprise for Bella as in an Instagram video, she was seen entering the club with Abel then looked totally shocked to see the place all decked out for her party with everyone she loves present.

The bash had a butterfly theme as Bella’s four tiered white birthday cake had the winged creatures cascading down it. Butterflies were also seen hanging from the ceiling and walls. The birthday girl sizzled in a black sequin corset and ripped black jeans, but accentuated the simplified look with millions of dollars worth of diamond bracelets, cuffs, a choker and rings to make it super glam.

Sis Gigi posted IG pics of Bella blowing out the candles on her cake with the sweetest caption. “Celebrating my incredible lil sissy @bellahadid tonight! 22 !!!! Can’t believe. Witnessing you shine and share your loving light with the world fills me with pride, and I become more grateful each year for what a true friend you are to me. I love you beyond words my butterfly angel. Happy day, happy year – you deserve the best always !!!!!!” Awww! An adoring boyfriend, a loving family and a great career. What more could a girl want.