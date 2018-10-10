Ariana Grande dropped big news on Oct. 10. She’s following up her ‘Sweetener’ album, which was just released in August, with a whole new tracklist by the year’s end! Watch Ari say so herself.

Arianators, rejoice. It hasn’t even been a full two months since Sweetener blessed our Spotify playlists, and Ariana Grande, 25, will drop another album before we ring in 2019! A paparazzi caught Ariana strolling with fiancé Pete Davidson, 24, in New York City on Oct. 10, and asked her an important question: “Are we getting another album before the end of the year?” The songstress didn’t hesitate to shout, “Yeah!” After the pap replied that he’s excited, Ari hollered, “Me too!” If that sounds too good to be true, WATCH THE VIDEO HERE. However, it’s possible that Ariana could’ve been joking. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ariana’s reps to confirm if the news is true.

On the same day the video surfaced, Ariana posted an Instagram picture of her in a recording studio. But she’s been dropping clues of an upcoming project all week! She teased a preview from a never-before-heard track to her Twitter on Oct. 4, captioning the video, “tell me how good it feels to be needed.” But the most telling piece of evidence lies in an Instagram reply! “Y’all what if she just does a one tour for both sweetener and AG5,” fan account @thegranderoom commented on Instagram, referring to Ariana’s unreleased fifth album, and the fact that Ariana hasn’t gone on a Sweetener tour yet. “I showed this to scooter and he goes ‘who is this fortune teller that’s dictating all of our movements,'” Ariana wrote back on Oct. 2. She’s talking about her manager, Scooter Braun!

What can we expect on the new album? One paparazzi claimed he heard “r&b” vocals to a fan on his Instagram account, @cesar247paps! “Heard about five tracks blasting out her suv the other day 😳 so far so good 💪🏾💪🏾 ,” the paparazzi claimed in an Instagram post. Understandably, fans are overwhelmed, given that Sweetener’s already a roaring success! After being released on Aug. 17, Ari’s new tracks have gone on to top the charts. For instance, “God is a Woman” reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart as of Oct. 10, the music news outlet reported today. And that’s not to mention all the other accolades Sweetener has scooped — most notably, global Spotify’s “record for biggest opening week by a female artist,” Chart Data reported on Aug. 21.

tell me how good it feels to be needed pic.twitter.com/myoGc788uV — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 5, 2018

For everyone worried that Sweetener will fade in the shadows of Ariana’s fifth album, don’t fret. After a fan stated she’s not ready for the fourth album’s “era to be over yet,” Ariana reassured her. “It ain’t ova ! i don’t really like “era’s”. i jus wanna make music and drop it whenever and perform it,” Ariana tweeted back on Oct. 8. “I don’t want to conform to the like … ‘routine’ or like ‘formula’ anymore. i love music i ain’t waiting another 2 years to drop it. i want to share it w u when it’s freshh.”