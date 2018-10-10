50 Cent Trolls Tekashi 6ix9ine After He Skips Court & Judge Threatens Jail Time

50 Cent continues his comedic feud online with Tekashi 6ix9ine, despite the fact that the rapper is in serious hot water with the law! After Tekashi missed his 2nd court date for a case in New York, 50 poked fun at him with this scathing tweet!

Although Tekashi 6ix9ine, 22, is in hot water with the legal system, 50 Cent, 43, still continues to troll him online. Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, skipped out on a court date scheduled for Wednesday, October 10. The rapper’s absence therefore prompted a Brooklyn judge (Judge Edwin Novillo) to threaten to have him arrested the next time he misses a scheduled court appearance. And, 50 took the news as an opportunity to capitalize on their ongoing comedic feud.

50 took to Twitter to let the judge know that he could locate Tekashi and deliver him to the court. “My son is a little retarded your honor is there anyway, l can go get him and bring him to court,” 50 tweeted alongside a screenshot of a headline about Tekashi’s legal woes. As you may know, 50 and Tekashi collaborated on the track “Get The Strap,” which premiered at the end of Starz‘s Power in episode eight of season five.

This marks the second court appearance Tekashi has skipped out on involving the case, in which Tekashki is being accused of squeezing an arresting officer’s hand extremely tight, while being handcuffed for an outstanding warrant at JFK Airport on July 11. The first court date Tekashi skipped over the summer was a result of him being kidnapped and robbed, the rapper’s lawyers said.

🤦‍♂️My son is a little retarded your honor is there anyway, l can go get him and bring him to court🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/mjUnybm2v8 — 50cent (@50cent) October 10, 2018

As for why he missed this most recent court appearance? — His attorneys claimed on Wednesday (October 10) that Tekashi had been traveling and was trying to make it back to New York for the meeting. “The defendant was in Dubai, was in the Netherlands, and is trying to come back today,” his attorney(s) stated, according to multiple reports.

However, that excuse did not amuse the opposing party. “All that [means] is he should have booked a flight a day early,” the prosecutor replied, according to reports. Ultimately, the judge reportedly laid down the hammer, saying that if Tekashi did not appear at his next court date, which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 16, then there would be consequences. “Counselor, if your client is not here on Tuesday, [there’ll be] a bench warrant,” Judge Edwin Novillo reportedly told the rapper’s lawyers.