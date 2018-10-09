XXXTentacion Wins Posthumous AMA & His Mom Accepts With Emotional Speech: ‘I’m Honored’

What a beautiful moment. XXXTentacion was awarded with Best Soul/R&B Album at the AMAs, & his mom, Cleopatra, posthumously accepted the honor with an emotional speech.

XXXTentacion‘s life was cut short, but his legacy lives on through his music. At the American Music Awards, he was awarded for the career he left behind with Best Soul/R&B Album and his young mother, Cleopatra Bernard, accepted it on his behalf. Cleopatra, dressed in the mourning color of black, was guided up on stage by two other men, and each of them in black, as well. “I’m so nervous, you guys,” she said to the crowd with a nervous chuckle. “I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my son. I’d like to thank the AMAs, his fans and everyone who made this possible. Thank you, everyone.” Cleopatra quickly exited the stage after fans and his family members watched on and recorded on their phones.

X was murdered on June 18, 2018 at the age of 20 when armed gunmen robbed and shot him in broad daylight inside his car in Florida. Following his death, Cleopatra announced that X’s anonymous girlfriend was pregnant and expecting his first child, due at the end of the year. She also went on to fulfill some of her son’s final wishes, like purchasing the $3.4 million mansion in Parkland, Florida that he was looking out. Before his death, X bought several homes for various family members in the same area. His fans are anxiously awaiting the new music he was working on at the time of his passing, which his former manager, Solomon Sobande, has said will be out shortly. Solomon recently said X’s vault of music left behind has enough for at least two albums.

#AMAs: XXXTentacion's mother Cleopatra Bernard accepts award on his behalf pic.twitter.com/vR6kgT0MRV — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 10, 2018

X’s murderers and their accomplices have all been arrested and are currently awaiting trial.