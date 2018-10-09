Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Why They’re ‘In No Rush’ To Say ‘I Do’ After 3 Years Together

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fans know the two are staying away from the altar, for now. But why, especially after Gwen ‘might love a big wedding,’ as HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned?

A passionate kiss shared between Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 42, at Gwen’s Oct. 3 birthday party proved their romance has done anything but simmered. But it’s been almost three years since they’ve confirmed they’re a couple in November of 2015. Why hasn’t their relationship timeline moved on to marriage by now? We’ve learned if it’s cold feet or true contentment. “Gwen is in no rush to tie the knot with Blake,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “They are really happy and are just enjoying their time together.” But that doesn’t mean Gwen has stopped daydreaming of weddings!

“While Gwen might love a big wedding, she doesn’t need one right away,” our insider reveals. That’s because there’s one shared hardship that holds the singers back. “Both Blake and Gwen have done that and are in no rush to do it all again after both having gone through painful divorces,” our source explains. Before Blake and Gwen were lovers, they were co-starring coaches on The Voice. During Gwen’s first season on the singing competition show in 2014, she was still married to Gavin Rossdale and Blake was wedded to Miranda Lambert. And both married couples announced their splits in 2015, just one month apart!

Gwen’s marriage was rocked by rumors that Gavin, lead singer of Bush, allegedly cheated with the family nanny, the discovery of which she described as “the beginning of hell” to Harper’s Bazaar in 2015. In an even stranger coincidence, Blake used that same word, “hell,” to describe the termination of his relationship with fellow country music chart-topper, Miranda. “I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell,” he told Billboard in 2016. Understandably, Gwen and Blake want to go about their relationship plans slowly, from here on out.

“Plus, she is very confident in her relationship,” our source continues. “She loves Blake and knows he is ‘the one.’ But she doesn’t want to be rushed or pressure him into anything. They are very happy with where things stand now and will get married when they feel it’s best for both of them.” If you need any more reassurance, we’ve also learned that Gwen’s committed to the idea of staying together long-term. You don’t need a ring for that mindset! “If it hasn’t happened yet it’s only a matter of time because Gwen truly sees herself growing old with Blake,” a source close to the No Doubt singer EXCLUSIVELY told us on Oct. 6. “She is sure that he’s her person and ultimately she does believe in marriage.”