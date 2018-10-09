Kevin Ellison: 5 Things About Former NFL Star, 31, Who Tragically Died While Out Walking

Kevin Ellison’s sudden death remains a mystery, as autopsy results are still pending. The former USC and NFL football player died on Oct. 4, and here’s everything we know.

Kevin Ellison, a former college and pro football player died while walking along a California freeway on October 4. As his family and friends mourn his sudden loss, they are still waiting for answers as his death is still unclear. He was 31. — Here’s 5 facts about Kevin Ellison.

1. Ellison was a former football player from Inglewood, CA. — He was a safety / linebacker. After shining in high school as a star running back and linebacker, he graduated a semester early. Ellison attended USC in 2005, where had major success as a strong safety for the Trojans. He played for the team from 2005 to 2008, and was an All-Pac-10 first-team honoree in 2007, when he posted 57 tackles, including eight for loss, and two interceptions.

Following his college career, Ellison was drafted by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2009 draft. He played in 13 games in 2009, his only NFL season. He also had a short stint with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, but was waived in June of that year. Ellison’s brother, Keith, was a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills. His other brother, Chris played for BYU in 1997 and 1998.

2. What do we know about his death? — Ellison died on the I-5 freeway in the San Fernando Valley in California, according to the Los Angeles Coroner’s office. However, it’s unclear how he died. An autopsy has been scheduled.

3. His alma mater confirmed the news of his death in a social media post. — The USC Trojans tweeted: “ # FightOnForever, Kevin Ellison. The former USC captain and 3-time Rose Bowl winner died this week. He was 31.”

#FightOnForever, Kevin Ellison. The former USC captain and 3-time Rose Bowl winner died this week. He was 31. pic.twitter.com/fDGatdQuMH — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) October 6, 2018

4. Ellison had been dealing with mental health issues. — “He was disoriented and didn’t know where he was at,” Kevin’s brother, Chris Ellison told the Los Angeles Times. “I’m sure he was trying to come home and find his family. We love him so much.”

5. He has a history of arrests. — In May 2010, Ellison was reportedly arrested on possession of a controlled substance in Redondo Beach, California after a bottle of unprescribed vicodin pills he was taking for a knee injury was discovered in his car during a routine traffic stop. The charges were later dropped. Then, in 2012, Ellison was reportedly arrested on federal arson charges after he set his bed on fire at the apartment complex where he was living in Liberty Lake, Washington. He was living there while playing in the Arena Football League. Ellison reportedly said that “God drove him to start the fire.” The case was later dismissed when Ellison paid restitution.