American Music Awards: What Time Do They Start? How To Watch & Everything Else To Know

It’s almost time! The 2018 American Music Awards are set to put a spotlight on some of today’s hottest artists when the show airs live on Oct. 9. Here’s everything you need to know about the thrilling ceremony!

The American Music Awards are one of the most entertaining awards shows of the year and this year’s live ceremony is sure to keep that trend going! From tons of amazing artists set to perform to well-deserved nominations from some of the makers of the year’s top music, there’s sure to be some eye-catching moments and memories made. We’ve got all the details you need to know about the exciting night that’s about to take place, including the date, time, location and more. Want to know who’s nominated? We’ve got it here. Who’s performing? We’ve got that too! Let’s check out all the exciting things set to happen at this year’s event!

First and foremost, the 2018 American Music Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT. The show will air live on ABC everywhere in the U.S., and red carpet coverage will start two hours earlier at 6 p.m. EDT. The red carpet pre-show will be showing live on the official AMAs YouTube channel here.

How to Watch? If you want to watch a livestream of the ceremony, the ABC website and official app will be showing the event for those who have participating TV providers. To see a list of the providers, click here.

Who is hosting? The hilarious Tracee Ellis Ross will be returning to host her second year of the show. She also serves as executive producer for the event.

Who are the performers? This year’s ceremony will feature a wide variety of incredible big name performers, including Taylor Swift, who will open the show with “I Did Something Bad” from her hit album Reputation. Other performers include Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, Cardi B (in her first post-pregnancy performance), Dua Lipa, Ciara and Missy Elliott, Camila Cabello, Ella Mai, Benny Blaco with Halsey and Khalid, Post Malone, Panic! At The Disco, Ty Dolla $ign, and Shawn Mendes with Zedd and Twenty One Pilots.

Who is nominated? Cardi and Drake top the list with eight nominations each. Some of the categories they’re competing against each other in include Favorite Music Video and Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop. See the full list of nominees here!

Who is presenting? Some exciting stars set to hand out awards include Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, Rita Ora, Tyra Banks, Sara Gilbert, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross, The Chainsmokers, Lenny Kravitz, Macaulay Culkin, Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Eichner, Vanessa Hudgens, John Stamos, Liza Koshy and more!

Some memorable moments to look out for:

One of the most anticipated moments of this year’s AMAs is the Aretha Franklin tribute. The lineup to honor the legendary late singer of soul will feature many soul and gospel greats such as Gladys Knight, Mary Mary, Ledisi, Donnie McClurkin, and CeCe Winans.