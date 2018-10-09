Meghan Markle’s Sister Sets The Record Straight On Her Kensington Palace Visit: What Happened?

Was Samantha Markle denied by Kensington Palace security when she attempted to deliver a letter to her estranged sister, Meghan? — She tells all in a new bombshell interview!

Samantha Markle, 53, the estranged sister of Meghan Markle, 37, is setting the record straight about reports claiming she was denied at Kensington Palace gates in an attempt to see the Duchess of Sussex on October 7. “I wasn’t trying to crash anything, I’m very polite and respectful. I was not turned away from Kensington Palace,” she told DailyMailTV when she returned back to Florida from the UK. “I’m pretty mature, I’m pretty composed, I’m not the kind of person that’s turned away.”

Samantha explained: “I was very respectful and I went there to deliver a letter. Nobody was turned away, nobody was disrespectful and it was a wonderful experience. It was a nice experience and nobody was mean to me at all, I was quite surprised.”

Of the letter, she added: “I can’t tell you what I wrote in the letter but I think I accomplished my goal and we’ll just have to wait and see how it was received. I wanted to express some sentiments and set some records straight. I can’t give the details of that but I really wanted the world and really my sister and the British Royal family to know what happened and know the truth about a lot of things.”

Samantha, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, then spoke directly to Meghan saying, “Let’s just cut through all the cr-p, you’re a woman, life is short. I believe you have it in your heart to do the right thing here.”

“She continued: “You know Dad loves you, you know he’s been there for you more than anyone, so don’t let this public monster and misperception that he’s like a sperm donor dad trying to be involved all of a sudden.”

“You know that’s not true and so to let that happen, come on Meg, have a heart, I know you’re a woman, I know you have a heart in there.”

“God, the Grinch grew a heart, albeit at the last minute. I’m not comparing you to the Grinch but I will say I know you have it in you to make this right.”

As previously reported, multiple British news outlets reported that Samantha, who was pushed in her wheelchair by her partner, got into a verbal “stand-off” with a security officer at the palace gates, and was turned away. Photos from the event show Samantha’s partner handing a letter to the guard.

Samantha was later photographed holding masks of Meghan and Harry’s faces, which she repeatedly purchased at a souvenir stand.

“I’ve always wanted to see London, but really I wanted to make the trip and sort of speak the wishes and thoughts and sentiments of my father, and hopefully get a message to my sister,” Samantha said on Britain’s Channel 5 last week.

Samantha added that if she had the opportunity to speak to Meghan, she would tell her it’s “water under the bridge” and admit that their issues spiraled “out of control.”

“I wish things could be different,” she said.

Samantha and Meghan have reportedly been estranged for years. Samantha, along with Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, did not attend Meghan’s nuptials in May.