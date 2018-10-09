Vanessa Hudgens Slays In A Plunging Pink Dress At The 2018 AMAs

Vanessa Hudgens stunned with a glamorous pink dress on the red carpet of the 2018 AMAs! Check out her iconic look right here!

Fashion at its finest! The 2018 AMAs red carpet is in full swing, and while there have been so many incredible looks for the event, Vanessa Hudgens has been a true standout with her outfit. Wearing a plunging pink gown with a slight train, Vanessa looked incredible. In addition to her cleavage-bearing outfit, Vanessa also accessorized with some rings and wore her hair up in a bob. While you await for the rest of the star-studded arrivals on tonight’s red carpet before the event begins, check out Vanessa’s amazing outfit below!

Recently, Vanessa stunned with an outfit that stole the show at another awards show. While attending the red carpet for Dog Days, the High School Musical alum wore a Marchesa gown with a wrapped bodice, sheer chiffon skirt, and tons of embellished floral accents. On top of that, she also slayed with her Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, Hueb jewels and Chad Wood-styled bob. Seriously, she’s always bringing the heat with her fashion choices. Speaking of which…

Before that, Hudgens was the epitome of glamour this spring and summer. Back in April, she proved that one-piece swimsuits were definitely in, by wearing a stunning bathing suit. In a boomerang video she posted, Vanessa can be seen twisting her body. The outfit was actually a throwback to when she was on set for Shawn Hook‘s music video for his song “Reminding Me,” which was released in April 2017.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest AMAs-related news. In the meantime, check out all of the iconic red carpet looks in our gallery above!