Tyra Banks Sizzles In Sexy & Sparkling Fringe Skirt At AMAs

The fashion queen has arrived! Tyra Banks slayed on the American Music Awards red carpet in a stunning look fit for the only and only Tyra! Is there any look she can’t own?

Tyra Banks, 44, is a life-size Barbie doll! The America’s Got Talent host wowed on the AMAs red carpet in one super sexy outfit. Tyra rocked a plunging white top and a red fringe skirt that we’re obsessing over. Her waist was cinched in the middle with a black belt. Her hair fell in loose waves, and her makeup was on point. She completed her look with a black hat and boots. She teased her look before hitting the red carpet. “On my way to you, @AMAs,” she wrote to fans on social media.

This is going to be an amazing year for Tyra and Life Size fans. The highly-anticipated sequel will debut in Dec. 2018 as part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas schedule. The 2000 TV movie starring Tyra and Lindsay Lohan became an instant classic. While Lindsay won’t be in the sequel, Grown-ish star Francia Raisa has joined the cast as a new character.

Francia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how supportive Tyra is on set. “I mean, she’s one of the most humble, most genuine people that I’ve ever met,” Francia revealed. “She hung out with us in between takes. She is who you see on camera, just so loving and really caring about everyone and passionate. That’s what she is. She definitely taught me about this industry. Gave me a lot of career advice. Any time I had any decision, she’d be like, ‘No, do this. No, do that.’ And I was very grateful for it, because people don’t really do that.” Tyra is simply the best!