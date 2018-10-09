Tom Brady Admits He Sees An End To His Football Career: I Won’t Be Playing In 10 Years

After five Super Bowl wins and more than seventeen years in the NFL, is it time to close the book on Tom Brady’s career? Even he says the finish line is in sight, but we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if he’s retiring anytime soon.

From the way that Tom Brady is playing, it seems like the New England Patriots’ quarterback could go another ten years in the NFL. Yeah, that’s not happening. Even at 41, the five-time Super Bowl champ knows he’s pushing the limits of his body in the high-impact sport of American football. Plus, Tom says that he has a lot more on his mind than memorizing passing routes. “When you’re 41 you think, oh man, I’ve got kids and there’s a school play,” Tom told Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews ahead of the Patriots’ game against the Indianapolis Colts, per Boston.com. “I gotta be there for that because they’re not going to be 10 years old again. Or eight years old or five years old.”

“I know I’m not going to play another 10 years, you know, and I think every year is just a little bit different,” Tom added. “As you get older, there’s a lot of other things happening in your life that you’ve got to figure out how to balance.” However, when asked how he felt, Tom said that he feels “good. I feel good. I feel like my routine is good. I just know what to do to get myself to really feel 100%.”

The Patriots got off to a rough start at the beginning of the 2018-19 season, going 1-2. The cause of that, as a source close to Tom EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, is because the team “as a whole [hadn’t] really clicked.” They were waiting for Julian Edelman to return from suspension, and it seems his addition to the roster has revitalized both the Patriots and Tom’s determination to play.

“One thing to not worry about is if there are any rumblings whatsoever in the near future that Tom would retire after a bad opening stretch, its just not going to happen,” the source says. “Tom has no interest in hanging up his cleats anytime soon. He will continue to play and continue to want to play for many seasons from now, no matter how this season ends for the team and his own personal production.”

Yes, but there is a saying — “the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak.” The sport is a young man’s game and crossing that “40” threshold usually means a player is on borrowed time. Brett Favre, 48, retired at 40 in 2018. Peyton Manning, 42, was a few days shy of his 40th birthday when he announced his retirement in 2016. Both Eli Manning, 37, and Ben Roethlisberger, 36, are younger than Brady, but there’s rumblings from fans that their careers could be at an end, too.

However, Brady’s not the only one who’s proving that “40 is the new 30.” Drew Brees is 39, but the New Orleans Saints quarterback broke a major record on Oct. 8. He surpassed Peyton Manning as the NFL’s all-time passing leader, according to ESPN. In a 43-19 victory over the Washington Redskins, Drew broke Peyton’s record of 71,940 career passing yards. With plenty of football left to play, it’ll be wild to see what the new record will be at the end of the season (Tom currently sits at fourth, behind Brett and Peyton, with 67,418.)

While Tom may not be playing when he’s in his fifties, he’s not hanging up his helmet yet. “To run out on the field in front of 70,000 people, that’s never going to get old,” Tom said. “It’s just, how do you balance those things with other parts of your life that enabled me to do that? I want to support the people that support me.”