‘This Is Us’ Recap: Kevin Begins To Search For Answers About Jack’s Past In Vietnam

What happened to Jack in Vietnam? That’s what Kevin wants to know. On the Oct. 9 episode of ‘This Is Us,’ Kevin starts to put the pieces together, while Kate has a dangerous surgery.

Oh, you remember that guy who showed up at Rebecca’s door on the last episode as Jack pulled up to her place? That’s Alan, her ex-boyfriend. He’s come back from London to rekindle their romance and take her back to London with him. Rebecca is no longer the woman she was before. She’s trying to give her singing career a go. She wants to move to Los Angeles, but he doesn’t want her to go.

After his disappointing drive, Jack does home. His father is, per usual, being terrible to his mother. When Jack steps in, his father taunts him about the war and insinuates that he wasn’t helpful to his brother, Nicky. Jack is done with his father and wants to get his mom out of the house. “You deserve more than what’s in that house,” he says.

Later, Rebecca sees Jack and his mom at the grocery store. She thinks he never showed up to her place, but he tells her what happened. She tells Jack that she’s moving to New York. Despite the awkward silences, she just wants to keep talking to him. She asks Jack if he has a dream. At the moment, Jack just wants to get his mom settled and eventually get a decent job, find a wife, and start a family. He also says that he wants a “house that feels nothing like the one I grew up in.”

In the present day, the entire Pearson family loves Kevin’s movie. After the show, Randall confronts Kate about her “passing on a piece of dad” comment. She thinks he’s overreacting. He wonders why she’s undergoing a dangerous, invasive surgery rather than adopt one of the millions of kids that need a home. Kate is furious that Randall is trying to throw adoption in her face. She storms off in tears. When Randall tells Beth about what happened, she tells him that he overstepped.

Kate heads into her egg retrieval surgery, and Randall flies across the country for his sister. Kate goes under and has an out of of body experience that features the younger versions of herself and her dad. Her teenage self tells Kate that there’s “no way in hell you should have a baby.” Kate stays in this dream sequence for a while. When she wakes up, the doctor tells her they were able to retrieve 8 eggs.

Meanwhile, Kevin has a radio interview with Terry Gross. He asked about his dad and whether or not he drew on his father’s experiences in the war. Kevin actually has no idea what happened to his father. He can’t even ask the simplest questions. There was a time when Jack asked him whether or not he wanted to know about about the war, but Kevin didn’t take advantage of the opportunity. Kevin is determined to find out more about his father’s past. He has a box of Jack’s things that survived the fire. At the end of the episode, he sends one of Jack’s fellow army vets an email to get answers.

In a shocking turn of events, Beth is fired. Her boss rudely says she is “less valuable” to the company right now. She remembers when William told her that there would be a time when she needed to put herself front and center. This is that time. But when Randall gets home, he says he wants to run for councilman. Will Beth put herself first?

The final moments of the episode feature Rebecca finding Jack’s house. She can’t let this connection go. She helps him do the dishes while he waits for his mom to get home. She asks him about going to Los Angeles with her, and he doesn’t hesitate to say yes.