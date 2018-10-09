The Weeknd Gushes Over His ‘Angel’ Bella Hadid On Her 22nd Bday: PDA Pics & Videos

The Weeknd is head over heels for Bella Hadid. He posted the sweetest 22nd birthday message to his ‘angel’ and shared some of their hottest PDA moments. The video and the new PDA photos will make you swoon!

In honor of Bella Hadid’s 22nd birthday on Oct. 9, The Weeknd decided to show off his love for her to the world. “Happy birthday, angel,” the 28-year-old captioned a series of Instagram photos and video. In the video, The Weeknd kisses the side of Bella’s head before they share a passionate kiss.

The singer also posted a series of romantic photos from over the years to show just how in love these two have always been. Their PDA is off the charts! These two are so happy together, and it was only a matter of time before these two found their way back to each other.

Bella and The Weeknd rekindled their romance this year after breaking up nearly 2 years ago. The “Starboy” singer had a brief relationship with Selena Gomez, 26, but it ended in Oct. 2017. After that, Bella and The Weeknd started hanging out again. Their feelings for each other were reignited, and they were spotted out on a number of days this past summer, making things official.

At Kylie Jenner’s birthday party in Aug. 2018, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Bella and The Weeknd were inseparable. “The relationship is back on in full force because they couldn’t keep their hands off each other all night,” an eyewitness told us. “They were kissing and holding each other all night and anyone that wanted to see their PDA could see their PDA from a mile away.”