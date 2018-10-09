‘The Voice’: Night 6 Of Blind Auditions Ends In A 3-Way Battle Between Adam, Kelly & J. Hud

Night 6 of Blind Auditions on ‘The Voice’ brought on major talent! — As the teams continue to stack up with powerful voices, who got a chair turn tonight? Check out our recap!

CAELAND GARNER — 31, North Carolina”Dancing In The Moonlight” — Chair turns (in order): Blake, J. Hud. — He chooses Team Blake.

MADISON CAIN — The 24-year-old singer has quite the famous father. Her dad is, Jonathan Cain, the keyboarder for the band Journey! Guys, he wrote, “Don’t Stop Believing”. Anyway, she credits her dad for her talent, yet she doesn’t want to ride his coattails. She performs “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette because she wants to showcase her rock/pop voice. — Chair turns: None. — But, Kelsi Ballerini takes her on for another chance in The Comeback Stage!

LELA — She is a Colombian from Miami, Florida, and hopes to mix her Spanish music with American R&B artist like Drake or Beyonce. She performs Camila Cabello’s “Havana”. — Chair turns: Kelly, J. Hud. — She chooses Team J. Hud.

CODY RAY RAYMOND — The 26-year-old singer from Seattle was in the military and he is a martial artist. He explains how his “escape” while in the military was playing guitar. When he left the military, he played guitar on the streets for gas money, then hit open mic nights. He performs “Born Under A Bad Sign” by Albert King. Cody’s soulful voice and ability entertain the crowd with his guitar skills won over two of the judges! — Chair turns: Kelly, J. Hud. — He chooses Team Kelly.

JAKE WELLS — The 23-year-old Kansas singer performs a soft rendition of “When The Stars Go Blue” by Ryan Adams. While his performance was soft, layered and mostly on key, no one turned but one judge at the very second. And, luckily Adam turned because — Chair turns: Adam — Team Adam.

ABBY GATES — Abby the “singing princess” from Cincinnati actually dresses up as a princess at little girls’ birthday parties and performs. She tells a story of how she used to ride horses until she was thrown from one and broke three vertebrae in her back and couldn’t walk for some time. But, music got her through. She performs a powerful and energetic rendition of “Stars To Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara. Kelly compared her vibe to R&B/pop and Tori Kelly with her high notes — Chair turns: Kelly — Team Kelly.

FUNSHO — He tells the story of his childhood and how he grew up in Nigeria with his mother and father. He explains how they didn’t have a lot of money, but his parents tried to give him the best life possible. He moved to New York at age 7, and already spoke English, so he acclimated well. Funsho eventually got his college degree and began working for the government. But, he decided to move to LA to pursue singing full time. He performs “Finesse” by Bruno Mars and completely stuns the judges with his sultry, smooth vocals! Adam eventually makes a great point that it’s very hard to sing a well known song, let alone a Bruno Mars song. — Chair turns: Adam, J. Hud, Kelly — He chooses Team Adam.

Here’s the team standings so far:

Team Kelly: Sarah Grace; Mikele Buck; Claire DeJean; Chevel Shepherd; Delaney Silvernell; Kymberli Joye; Sandyredd; Erika Zade;

Team Blake: Kameron Marlowe; Michael Lee; Keith Paluso; Mercedes Ferreira-Dias; Dave Fenley; Rachel Messer; Chris Kroeze; Kayley Hill;

Team Adam: Tyke James; Radha; DeAndre Nico; Steve Memmolo; Anthony Arya; Foushee; Reagan Strange; Natalie Brady; Jarred Matthew;

Team J. Hud: Tyshawn Colquitt; Franc West; Patrique Fortson; Kennedy Holmes; Audri Bartholomew; Natasia Greycloud; MaKENZIE Thomas; Mike Parker; Joey Green; Zaxai;