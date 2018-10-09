‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud: Jenelle Evans Slams Kailyn Lowry As ‘Cold-Hearted’ In Vicious New Attack

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to call out co-star Kailyn Lowry after she posted a series of pics and videos slamming her and her hubby David Eason.

Jenelle Evans, 26, proved her feud with Teen Mom 2 co-star Kailyn Lowry, 26, is still going strong when she took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to angrily call Kailyn out after she posted several photos to her Instagram story that intentionally slammed Jenelle and her family. The mom of three didn’t hold back when she shared her opinions in two messages and a screenshot of Kailyn’s trolling posts. “Damn Kail when the f**k you going to stop writing about me and my family?!,” Jenelle said in one message. “Don’t get mad when the same happens to you…” She then addressed a video Kailyn included in her posts that shows Jenelle’s husband David Eason with a gun holstered at his side. Kailyn claimed the video was taken when he was at his son Jace‘s soccer game, but Jenelle set the record straight.

“If you’re DYING to know, Kail and MEDIA OUTLETS, that IG video taken of David was when we were helping David’s father move furniture out due to Hurricane Florence,” Jenelle explained. “Way to be a cold hearted b*tches. Write about something REAL for a change, but you wouldn’t know.” In Jenelle’s screenshot, she made a collage of all of Kailyn’s posts that bashed her and her family. “And this was all today…,” she captioned the collage. “Girl…why you so obsessed with me and my life?! That’s embarrassing.”

After Jenelle posted her blunt posts, it didn’t take long for Kailyn to speak out about it. “I’m flattered she’s so bothered by me,” Kailyn told RadarOnline. “I’m kidding. She’s gotta calm down.” Jenelle and Kailyn’s feud has been going on for years now and the two just can’t seem to come to a compromise. From Kailyn mocking Jenelle’s prayers post ahead of Hurricane Florence to Jenelle sharing a negative article that alleged Chris Lopez may not be the father of Kailyn’s son Lux, these ladies know just how to get under each other’s skin.

We’ll keep an eye out for any other disses Jenelle or Kailyn may post about each other. We do hope they can somehow call a truce soon because the slams just seem to be getting uglier and uglier!