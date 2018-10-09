Taylor Swift Lights Up The AMAs With Epic Opening Performance Of ‘I Did Something Bad’

Well, that was certainly a good way to kick off a show! Taylor Swift opened the 2018 AMAs with an unreal performance of her song, ‘I Did Something Bad,’ and it’s sure to be one of the best moments of the night!

Taylor Swift, 28, knows how to make an entrance! For the first time in two and a half years, the singer took the stage for an award show performance at the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9, and it was everything we could’ve wanted and more. Taylor sang her scathing track, “I Did Something Bad,” which takes digs at both Kanye West and her ex, Tom Hiddleston. During the performance, she rocked a sparkling bodysuit, and was joined by dancers as she commanded the stage and belted out the powerful track. While Taylor performed, fire lit up the stage, followed by a giant snake, which has been the theme of her Reputation era. Iconic!!

Even though Taylor’s album, Reputation, came out almost a year ago, this is the first time she’s performed one of the record’s songs on an award show. In fact, the last time she performed at an award show period was back at the 2016 Grammy Awards! Taylor attended the Billboard Music Awards in May, but she was only there to accept the awards she won, rather than take the stage for a performance. Meanwhile, at the AMAs, Taylor is up for four big awards: Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Favorite Female Artist pop/rock and Favorite Female Album pop/rock. If she wins three of the four, she’ll beat Whitney Houston’s record for most AMAs won by a female artist.

Taylor just wrapped up the United State leg of her Reputation tour. Next, she’s heading to Australia for another string of shows, which will kick off on Oct. 19. The tour concludes at the end of November.

TAYLOR SWIFT HAD A COMEBACK PERFORMANCE OF A LIFETIME AND ENDED THE MALE SPECIES IN THE PROGRESS I LOVE HER I LOVE HER I LOVE HER #TaylorSwiftAMAS #AMAs pic.twitter.com/F1V103205p — lucy💛rep tour perth&syd (@starbeamswift) October 10, 2018

Taylor has been very picky about what public events she attends in the era of Reputation, so seeing her at the AMAs was definitely a treat. It’s safe to say this will be one of the most buzzed-about moments of the night!