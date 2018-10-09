Taylor Swift Slays In Sparkly Red & Black Bodysuit For Killer ‘I Did Something Bad’ AMAs Performance

Taylor Swift looked amazing while opening the 2018 American Music Awards in a sequined red and black bodysuit. See her epic outfit for her ‘I Did Something Bad’ performance here!

Taylor Swift may have done something bad, but she sure looked good doing it! The singer, 28, opened the 2018 American Music Awards with a stellar performance of “I Did Something Bad” off of her Reputation album. Taylor hasn’t performed at an awards show in nearly three years, so clearly she had to pull out all the stops – and she did! Even her outfit was spectacular thanks to a sequined red and black bodysuit that appeared to draw inspiration from the ensembles she has been sporting on her stadium tour.

Fresh off the American leg of her Rep tour, Taylor clearly wasn’t ready to part with the sparkly bodysuits she has been performing in over the last few months. However, this one did seem a bit special thanks to the red geometric pattern on it along with the cut outs around the neck. She topped of the look with matching knee-high boots and a black belt. Her stage makeup was also super fierce, having opted for a triple wing eyeliner look with a dusty rose lip. The songstress kept her blonde locks down and in soft waves, much like the look she stuck with on her tour.

Before the show, Taylor brought some shine to the red carpet with a silver sequined mini dress and matching thigh-high boots. While we haven’t seen the “Delicate” himaker perform during an awards show since Feb. 2016 when she opened the Grammys with her 1989 single, “Out of the Woods,” we have seen her walk another red carpet recently. She showed up at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in May wearing a gorgeous pink Versace gown and then joined her pals Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes inside the venue to watch the show.

Taylor is nominated for four AMAs this year, including one for Artist of the Year. She currently holds the record for most wins in that category (she’s taken it home 3 times), and could very well top that record if she wins it again tonight. However, she’s not so sure it’ll go to her. After nominations came out last month, she joked with her close friend and fellow nominee, Ed Sheeran, about how the third and final nominee, Drake, will beat them both.

The “Blank Space” songstress is also nearing in on Whitney Houston‘s record for most American Music Awards won by a female artist, and could potentially top it at this year’s ceremony. Whitney holds the record with 21, while Taylor currently has 19 AMAs.

It’s bound to be a great night, and not just for Taylor! Cardi B, Carrie Underwood, Dua Lipa, Halsey and Jennifer Lopez are all set to take the stage as well!