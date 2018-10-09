Taylor Swift Breaks Whitney Houston’s Record To Become Winningest Female In AMAs History

It’s official: After taking home three awards at the 2018 American Music Awards, Taylor Swift has more AMAs than any other female artist — and she beat Whitney Houston’s record to do it!

Taylor Swift has a LOT to celebrate after this year’s American Music Awards! Not only did she open the show with a mind-blowing performance of her song “I Did Something Bad,” but she took home THREE awards at the show, and broke an all-time record previously held by Whitney Houston. With her wins for Best Tour, Best Pop/Rock Album and Artist of the Year, Taylor now has the most AMAs of any female artist — 22 in total! Before this, Whitney has 21, so Taylor had to win in three of her four categories at the 2018 show to come out on top…and she did just that!

Now, Taylor is just three AMAs away from beating Michael Jackson’s all-time win record of 24. Considering she’s only 28 years old and it doesn’t seem like she’s planning on ending her music career anytime soon, it definitely seems possible that she could pull this one out! Taylor was nominated for her first AMA for Favorite Female Country Artist in 2007, but she didn’t take home a win until 2008, when she won in that same category. 2009 was a big one for Taylor at the show, as she won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist, Favorite Country Female Artist, Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist AND Favorite Country Album.

She went on to win awards at the show in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, but was left out of the nominations in 2016 and 2017. Taylor also took home the Dick Clark Award of Excellence at the show in 2014, so she’s certainly been recognized as a top contender at this ceremony for years!

The 28-year-old just wrapped up the U.S. leg of her Reputation tour. Next, she heads to Australia, with her next show taking place on Oct. 19.