Internet, meet your new favorite GIF. Taran Killam’s shocked face during Cardi B’s appearance at the AMAs was almost as epic as Ms. Almánzar’s performance!

Same, Taran Killam. Same. The former Saturday Night Live star’s face summed up how everyone was feeling as Cardi B hit the stage during the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9. While she was singing “I Like It” for the first time on television, Taran’s jaw literally dropped. It probably would have hit the floor if his mouth was long enough. It’s almost as if his brain wasn’t able to comprehend the sheer majesty that was happening in front of him. To be fair, Cardi’s performance will likely be considered one of the best in AMAs history, so his reaction is…totally understandable.

So, how will this moment stack up in the history of the AMAs? The 2017 edition of the long-running awards show gave some unforgettable moments. Tracee Ellis Ross, the host of the evening, went through no less than a dozen costume changes. It was a night that culminated in the celebration of her mother, the immortal Ms. Diana Ross. Before Ms. Ross reminded everyone why she’s the Diva, Pink performed “Beautiful Trauma” why tempting trauma of her own, singing while tethered to the side of the nearby J.W. Marriot hotel, per Rolling Stone.

Perhaps the biggest moment in AMA history came courtesy of three letters: BTS. The Korean boy-band made their American television debut. Whenever the letters “BTS” were mentioned during the night, the entire auditorium would erupt in screams, as AMRYs lost their minds over the idea of seeing RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope in person. Clearly, they were not disappointed, as the performance of “DNA” left everyone swooning. The screams of that night must have been comparable to how Beatlemania took America by storm (or how the first wave of boy bands conquered the world.)

BTS weren’t at the 2018 AMAs, as they hada concert at London’s famous O2 Arena, according to Elite Daily. However, BTS was up for Favorite Social Artist, which basically means they won the award as soon as it was announced. The ARMYs are some of the most dedicated fans out there. While fans of Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Cardi B and Shawn Mendes are also nominated. Sure enough, BTS won, and gave a speech during the red carpet. Where was Taran’s reaction face to that?