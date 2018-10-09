AMAs 2018: Ciara, Tracee Ellis Ross & More Glam Up For Music’s Big Night — See Pics Of Them Getting Ready

If there’s one thing that celebs love to do before an awards show, it’s sharing pics of themselves getting ready. We’ve got the best from the AMAs 2018 for you right here.

What would an awards ceremony be like without an array of celebs sharing their pre-event prep for the night? These days, in the hours leading up to the Grammys, the Emmys and the Oscars, celebs rush to their social media pages to share pics and video clips of them getting plucked, tucked and glammed up before they hit the red carpet. And, hello, the American Music Awards 2018 is no different – especially when the host is Miss Fashionista herself, Tracee Ellis Ross, 45. The Blackish star loves sharing videos of herself, period, whether she’s prepping for an awards show, backstage on her hit sitcom, or sweating it out at the gym.

But, with a guest list that includes Jennifer Lopez, 49, Cardi B, 25, and Carrie Underwood, 35, it’s no surprise that we’ve got a bumper crop of stars getting ready for the AMAs this year. A day before the big show, Rita Ora, 27, shared an Instagram Story photo of her getting a gel manicure. She added the caption, “Prep.” Meanwhile, an hour before the red carpet arrivals, Halsey, 24, showed off her silver and grey nail varnish to her Instagram followers.

Ciara, 32, decided that the best way to show herself getting ready was by borrowing Missy Elliott’s phone and blasting a selfie clip out to the 47-year-old rapper’s Instagram followers. Missy captioned the clip of Ciara and her mane of curly hair, with the cheeky caption, “I can’t put my phone down for one second @ciara done picked my phone lol! Girl you wilding.” She added, “@americanmusicawards Let’s go.”

Over on Dua Lipa’s Instagram Stories feed, the 23-year-old singer was hanging out with her hairdresser, taking a selfie in the hours before the AMAs kicked off. We’ll keep you – and the gallery above – up to date as more stars post photos.