17 Pics Of Stars Wearing Absolutely Nothing But Body Paint: Ariana Grande, Kate Upton, & More

These stars aren’t afraid to get messy! See all the hottest stars who have slathered on body paint in lieu of clothes.

Sometimes, the sexiest fashion statements, includes no clothing at all. We’ve seen numerous stars wear body paint through the years, but some celebrities are brave enough to rock it with nothing else at all! Ariana Grande, 25, Kate Upton, 26, and Kim Kardashian, 37, are just a few of the stars going sans clothing while whipping out the body paint. We’re taking a look at all the best photos of this trend here!

Arianators were shook when Ariana released her music video for “God Is A Woman,” and it depicted her wearing nothing but body paint! Ariana was a pastel dream of blue, purple, and yellow paint, as she sang the controversial lyrics to her feminist anthem. “And I feel it after midnight/A feeling that you can’t fight my one/It lingers when we’re done/You’ll believe God is a woman, the sultry siren croons on the track. Ari was looking sexier than ever while slathered in paint! It’s no wonder why that her man Pete Davidson was seen freaking out while watching her film the music video. We can’t blame him!

Kate iconically rocked the body paint look back in 2013, when she stunned on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Her shoot, entitled, “Wonders of the World,” showed Kate posing in nothing more than a painted-on necklace and bikini bottoms. The barely-there faux bikini was one killer combo! The model’s long blonde tresses fall below her shoulders for the shoot, also aiding in covering her chest. But – it’s still mostly just skin that meets the eye in this sexy snap!

Naturally, Kim K, the queen of breaking the internet, has slayed this trend numerous times. In 2017, when promoting her KKW highlighters and lip glosses, she stripped down to her birthday suit and soaked her skin in shimmering paint. In the photo, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can be seen leaning against a metallic wall, covering her breasts with one hand. It wasn’t the first time Kim has doused herself in paint. In another instance, Kim posed in the desert for a steamy photoshoot while covered in white paint. Her curves were on full display under the desert sun, with nothing but a few smears of paint covering them! The full shoot was unveiled on her new app and website kimkardashianwest.com in 2015.