Sofia Richie: The Surprising Way She Feels About Scott Disick Traveling With Ex Kourtney Kardashian

Wow, we were not expecting this! See the surprising outlook Sofia Richie has on Scott Disick’s recent travels with Kourtney Kardashian.

If you’re thinking that Sofia Richie, 20, is jealous of of the time Scott Disick still spends with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39, think again! It turns out – Sofia is totally chill about the whole thing! “Sofia knew exactly what she was getting into when she started dating Scott. She understands that Scott had another life, and a family, before they started dating,” a source close to Sofia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Sofia is very confident in her relationship with Scott and realizes his kids come first. She trusts him completely and has no issue with Scott traveling with Kourtney, as long as it’s always for their children,” they added.

In fact, Scott’s A-plus parenting skills only strengthen his relationship with Sofia. “One of the things that actually attracted Sofia to Scott was what a great father he is to his kids,” the source continued. “Sofia understands that Kourtney will always be in Scott’s life, and as long as he is always open and honest with her about where he and Kourtney stand, she has no problem with the time they spend. Plus, Sofia has a lot going on in her own life as well, and appreciates that Scott respects her independence.” HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Sofia, who did not immediately return comment.

We’ve got to give Sofia credit for being potentially the most chill girlfriend ever. Not everyone would wave their beau off on a vacation with their ex! On Sept. 28, Scott left Sofia behind and boarded a plane with Kourtney, for a NYC adventure. Of course, their kids, Penelope, Reign, and Mason, were on-board too, and the family trip to the Big Apple looked like the ultimate bonding experience.

Don’t worry though – Scott made plenty of time for his lady as soon as he got back. The runway model posted a mirror picture with her beau on Oct. 6, when they romantically spent a night in a hotel together. Sofia sat sexily on the edge of the bed for the photo, and rocked a little black dress as she peered towards the camera. These two are definitely still going strong!