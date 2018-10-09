Shawn Mendes & Zedd brought down the house with their emotional performance of ‘Lost In Japan’ at the 2018 AMAs! Watch them take the stage here!

This will easily go down in AMA history as one of the best on-stage collaborations ever! Shawn Mendes teamed up with Zedd to perform their hit song Lost in Japan at the 2018 AMAs, and they seriously brought the heat. While Shawn rocked the vocals, Zedd slayed on the keys as he played piano alongside Mendes for their powerful song together. Check out their performance below!

We reported earlier how Shawn had gotten himself into a scary accident on a scooter. He told E! News, “I fell off a scooter yesterday. Me and my friend were just…riding these silly electric scooters around the city. I wasn’t even going that fast, actually. I was just going a little slow and I turned around and something happened and I said ‘I don’t want to break a wrist’ so I put my face into the ground. And, I’m here at CMT Crossroads with a bruised face.”

Meanwhile, Zedd and Diplo ignited their feud after Max Vangeli tweeted, “Btw the biggest p*ssy dick in the game is @diplo. I fly out to Hong Kong to support your p*ssy ass show and open for you and all you give me is “oh cool” and turn around and talk to another hoe with your Herpy Dick. F*k off you clown ass bitch. Skrill [Skrillex] left your ass for a reason.” In response to this, Zedd replied, “100% truth.” Then, Diplo responded, “I’m gonna give @Zedd 24 hours to delete his Twitter account or im going full Pusha T on him.”

