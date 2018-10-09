Stans of Cardi B & Selena Gomez have been blessed with a new music video! The visual for ‘Taki Taki’ is finally here, & we can’t stop watching.

What do you get you get when you put Cardi B, Selena Gomez, DJ Snake, and Ozuna on set together? Pure music video magic! The four superstars released their visual for “Taki Taki” on Oct. 9 and it’s one for the books. Cardi and Selena both brought their fashion A-game for this one. Just look at that neon green embellished outfit Sel’s rocking. OK, we see you!

The music video for the track also shows the four stars dancing their way through molten lava volcanoes, and battling a perilous lightening storm. But – the elements are no challenge for this foursome, as they deliver the hard-hitting track. The artists can all be seen wearing matching red outfits, but by the end of the visual, they take their performance to the jungle, where Selena steals the show in green, with a sultry verse!

Of course, new mom Cardi brought her adorable baby Kulture on-set, who even got her own baby-sized director’s chair! These stars clearly had a BLAST working on this video together! “today was so fun” Selena said in a photo she posted from the day of filming, alongside Ozuna. Plus Cardi and Selena made fast friends on set, and the “Bodak Yellow” rapper even called Sel “The sweetest girl in the world” at one point. BFF goals!

“I love this song, I love the video. Y’all are going to love this record,” Cardi said about the track prior to it’s release, and she was 100% right. Fans did love the track. Following the new release, Twitter was buzzing with fan reactions! “Selena looks FIRE in the Taki Taki video,” one fan said on Twitter after the release. Be sure to watch the full music video above!