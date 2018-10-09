Congratulations are in order for Rosie O’Donnell! The star is engaged to girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney, a new report says.

Cheers to the happy couple! Rosie O’Donnell, 56, is engaged to her girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney, 33, according to Radar Online. Rosie was the one who popped the question, according to the publication, and it happened over the summer! The pair have tried to keep their big news under wraps, largely due to Elizabeth’s job. “Elizabeth is in the police force so she tries to keep a lot of those details on the low,” a source said.

Things got serious between Rosie and her lady rather quickly, and according to the source, Elizabeth has already introduced Rosie to her closest family members. They are “very much in love,” the source added. Rosie’s police officer beau works on the force in Worcester, Massachusetts. HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep for Rosie for comment.

Sure, there may be a 23 year age difference between the pair, but that doesn’t bother Rosie at all! The star first opened up about the age difference back in November, 2017. “I am in love. It’s the first time I’ve ever dated someone younger than me, and it’s a very trippy thing,” she revealed on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “I get along with her so well. It’s kind of fascinating,” she added while speaking on the show.

The report comes after Rosie claimed that she would “never” marry again. Previously, the comedian was married to Kelli Carpenter from 2004 to 2007. Rosie was then married Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2016, who shockingly committed suicide in 2017, a year after their divorce. She shares four children with Kelli: Parker, 23, Chelsea, 21, Blake, 18, and Vivienne, 15. She also shared daughter Dakota, 5, with Michelle.