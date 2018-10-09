Rita Ora Does Old School Glamour In Stunning Black Dress On AMAs Red Carpet

Rita Ora is always daring when it comes to her red carpet look at awards shows. But, at the AMAs 2018, she decided to go for classic Hollywood glamour and we love it!

Rita Ora, 27, walked the American Music Awards red carpet on Oct. 9, looking drop dead gorgeous in a floor-length black gown with a plunging neckline. With her platinum hair scraped back into a high ponytail and cat-eyed eyeliner, her style was simple and classic, but dramatic. “I like to dress up and have fun with clothes,” the singer told AMAs red carpet hosts Zach Sang and Jessie James Decker, who stopped her to have a chat. Explaining why she chose this particular dress, she said, “I got the best stylist. I’ve been working with him from the get go… We just wanted to do something that felt really like couture.”

While this look is not controversial, Rita is no stranger to causing a stir with her red carpet looks. Rita is no stranger to causing a stir with her red carpet looks. The British singer’s risqué style tends to create a lot of buzz. In 2015 Rita rocked up at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party wearing a black gown that left her fully-covered from the front, but from the side and the back, the dress was completely see-through, revealing that she was wearing no underwear, leaving little to the imagination. And, who could forget her Met Gala 2014 oops moment? On that occasion Rita arrived at the glitzy New York event wearing a champagne-colored gown, with a thigh-high split that accidentally flashed her undies.

But, these days Rita often creates headlines for not wearing very much, rather than because she’s raised the style stakes. On Oct. 5 the Clash magazine front cover featuring a naked Rita was revealed. (Well, she was almost nude. She was wearing a pair of fingerless gloves!) And her Instagram feed is proof that she’s very comfortable in her own skin – whether that’s by posing topless, wearing skimpy bikinis or revealing outfits onstage.

It’s all straight out of Rita’s style playbook. “Being comfortable in your own skin, even if you make something yourself, it doesn’t have to have a massive label on it,” is her key to rocking a timeless look, she told British Cosmopolitan in 2015. “Being accepted in the fashion world is all about having something to say. Clothes can speak for you, if you are comfortable wearing them.” If that’s the case, Rita looked very comfortable at the AMAs this year!