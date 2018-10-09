Post Malone and Ty Dolla $ign just made their American Music Awards debut — together! How awesome is that? But with such an awesome performance, we never would have guessed they were new to the stage!

It’s no secret that Post Malone, 23, and Ty Dolla $ign, 33, make a great team — their collab “Pyscho” did reach number one on Billboard‘s Hot 100, after all — but the rappers reminded us of this when they took the stage together at the 2018 American Music Awards. Their song came out back in February, but it’s still a big hit with fans. Sure enough, he audience couldn’t get enough of their epic collaboration and could be seen singing along. And while Post didn’t wear the huge fur coat or white turtleneck he sported in the “Psycho” music video, Post still stunned in a head to toe silver outfit, boots included. And Ty didn’t look so bad himself in a fur coat and tight leather pants.

As much as we loved watching these two perform their hit single together — and Post branching off into “Better Now” on his own in a literal ring of fire– we may have been the more excited about getting a look at Post’s haircut. The New York native debuted his new ‘do on social media on Oct. 6 in a series of shots. “Had two big *ss dreads,” he wrote. “Plz don’t stop listening to my music.” LOL! But while his long locks were the rapper’s signature, fans love him even if his hair is cropped close. And if his AMAs performance is anything to go by, cutting his hair didn’t diminish his talent whatsoever. He sounded just as amazing as before!

In addition to his performance, Post has a huge night ahead. He’s tied with Ed Sheeran, 27, for the second-most nominations. He’s up for six! From Artist of the Year to Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist, Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist and Favroite Rap/Hip-Hop Song, we’re wishing this talented rapper the best of luck. He’s already nabbed one tonight!

Ty may not be up for any awards of his own, but we bet taking the stage with Post and attending with his girlfriend Lauren Jauregui was still an incredible experience. This was the first time for both of them — and we hope to see them back soon!